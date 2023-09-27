Dexter Golfers Remains in SEC Red Title Hunt

The match between Dexter and Ann Arbor Monday could not have been any closer.

One stroke was the difference as Dexter clipped Huron 182-183 to remain perfect in the SEC and keep its league title hopes alive.

The win give the Dreadnaughts 18 points in the SEC Red standings. Skyline leads with 22 points. Dexter still has two make up SEC tri-meets, including one with Pioneer and league leading Skyline in a huge matchup before the SEC Championships at Huron October 3.

After the first three golfers had finished, Huron held a three-stroke lead.

Eleni Michos was the difference maker as she came home with a round of 49 to beat the River Rats fourth golfer with a 53 to win the match by the slimmest of margins for the Dreads.

Avery Manning led Dexter with a round of 41.

Millie Truesdell followed with 44 and Marissa Genske 48. Sophia Dettling shot 54 and Madison Ohlman 55 for the Dreads.

Dexter will host Chelsea and Lincoln Thursday for a chance to move into a first-place tie with Skyline heading into next weeks key tri-meet at Pioneer.