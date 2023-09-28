Chelsea City Council Candidates Share Vision for the Future

Some new faces are coming to the Chelsea City Council this November.

Chelsea voters will decide who the next three council members will be in the November 7th General Election. Terms expire this year for council members Charles Wiseley, Peter Feeney, and Eric Keaton. Wiseley and Feeney are not running for reelection. Keaton was appointed to his seat two years ago and is running to remain on the council.

In addition to Keaton, newcomers Julianne Chard, George Merkel, and Beth Morris round out the field of four candidates running for the three positions.

To help voters get acquainted with the candidates, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce hosted a Candidate Forum on Thursday, September 21st

in Council Chambers. Paul Schissler was master of ceremonies.

“I'd like to thank the candidates for being willing to serve in this role on the Chelsea City Council,” opened Schissler. “It is not a job for the faint of heart or for the casual volunteer, but is rather a job for skilled thoughtful people who care about this city.”

Questions were compiled from public input prior to the forum. Each candidate had three minutes to respond.

Here are selected highlights in bulleted form.

Each candidate was asked to introduce themselves.

Beth Morris:

Occupation: Therapist at Timber Creek Counseling in Chelsea.

Background: 18 years in public education, Employee Assistance Program staff at Michigan State University.

Education: Masters in Social Work from the University of Michigan, Masters in Public Administration from Eastern Michigan, Bachelors in Political Science and Psychology from Michigan State University.

Personal: Lived in Chelsea since 2005, married with an eighth-grade daughter attending Beach Middle School. Family consists of public educators and a nurse.

George Merkel:

Background: Grew up in Chelsea, involved in sports and Chelsea House Orchestra, graduated from Western Michigan University.

Occupation: Managing partner at Mirco Furniture and Carpet One since 2019.

City Involvement: Served on the Parks and Recreation Commission, was the operations manager for the Sounds and Sights Festival.

Personal: Met wife Rose during COVID, lives in Chelsea with a black lab and a cat.

Unique Perspective: The only candidate/business owner in Chelsea, first millennial aiming for City Council.

Eric Keaton:

Background: Grew up in Mid-Michigan, lived in the south before moving back.

Education & Occupation: Degree in Information Systems, worked 19 years as an expert witness involving math and finance.

City Involvement: Led Chelsea United Way, involved in various charities.

Vision: Aims for a safe, sustainable, vibrant Chelsea with a focus on affordability, planning, economic health, and quality of life. Advocates for a regional approach and intelligent planning.

Julianne Chard:

Background: Lived in Chelsea for seven years, familiar with its history due to a football connection.

City Involvement: Planning Commission member since 2021, chairperson for Transportation Working Group.

Education & Occupation: Licensed architect in Michigan with a Bachelor's from Lawrence Tech and a Master's from the University of Michigan. Over 35 years of design and construction experience, worked for General Motors and Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Achievements: Overseen Skyline High School's geothermal system, strategic planning for General Motors.

Vision: Wants Chelsea citizens to afford living, aims to address traffic and city service costs. Focus on keeping taxes low and prioritizing needs over wants.

What is the primary reason you are running for city council?

Julianne Chard:

Concerned about the rising costs of housing and utilities in Chelsea.

Wants to advocate for keeping costs and taxes down.

Hopes to address the gentrification in Chelsea and its repercussions.

Aims to differentiate between community wants and needs to prevent rising costs.

Eric Keaton:

Prioritizes the sustainability of Chelsea.

Desires to improve the community to ensure future residents and visitors fall in love with it.

Stresses the importance of ensuring businesses thrive and residents are satisfied.

George Merkel:

Views running for the council as a call to service.

Wishes to continue the progress made in the town and its park system.

Enthusiastic about supporting and promoting events and organizations in town.

Beth Morris:

Wants to give back to the community, as public service is integral to her family values.

Inspired by her personal experience with breast cancer and the support she received from Chelsea Cancer Center.

Values both the public and private sector's contributions to the community.

What has been your previous involvement specifically in service to this community?

Eric Keaton:

Was appointed to the City Council two years ago due to a vacancy.

Served on Chelsea United Way for seven years, including as chairman.

Involved with Chelsea monitors baseball club.

Supports local businesses and the economy informally.

George Merkel:

Earliest position of service was making elephant ears at the Kiwanis truck during the demolition derby in high school.

Was the Operations Manager for the three-day Sounds and Sights festival after college, handling logistics and waste management.

Currently serving on the Parks Commission.

Beth Morris:

Employed with Chelsea School District for nearly 12 years and involved in public education for over 15 years.

Part of the strategic planning committee for over 10 years and contributed to evaluations.

Uses skills in public administration, policy analysis, reading, and observing.

Julianne Chard:

Started as a neighborhood advocate for the transportation working group and is now the Chairman.

Created a dialogue in her neighborhood, addressing traffic issues on Washington Street.

Served on the planning commission for three years, witnessing the growth in housing.

If you're elected. Do you have a plan to seek input from a variety of Chelsea residents? Or, do you plan to represent mostly your own point of view and city council discussions and votes? If you have a plan to seek input, please? Describe this.

George Merkel:

Values public input during council meetings.

Believes it's crucial to consider what's best for the entire city, not just specific groups.

Views himself as a public figure due to running a business in town and is open to feedback there.

Open to possibly meeting with citizens regularly, though doesn't have a specific plan.

Beth Morris:

Emphasizes the nonpartisan nature of the position and the importance of community feedback.

Receives input from citizens regularly and believes it's essential for representing the community.

Describes herself as approachable and a good listener.

Experienced in conflict and problem-solving and welcomes challenging conversations.

Julianne Chard:

Focuses on affordable taxes and city services.

Plans to keep her website active post-election and conduct quarterly meetings on transportation.

Engages with residents often as they pass her home.

Emphasizes her nonpartisan approach and prioritizes open communication.

Eric Keaton:

Open to feedback through various informal means like email, personal interactions, and visits to his home.

While he values input, he acknowledges the responsibility of making the final vote lies with him.

Admits to having no specific plan but is always willing to listen to residents' opinions.

What are you most proud of about the city of Chelsea?

Beth Morris:

Proud of her decision to move to Chelsea after getting married.

Admires the city's kindness, giving, and sense of community.

Takes pride in raising her daughter in Chelsea due to its positive atmosphere.

Julianne Chard:

Moved to Chelsea because of her love for historic places.

Proud of the residents' care for their homes, giving the town a Norman Rockwell-esque feeling.

Appreciates the city's recognition of its historical significance.

Values the vibrant downtown and the effort to maintain its charm.

Eric Keaton:

Loves Chelsea's downtown area and its local business-oriented vibe.

Appreciates that business vacancies are often short-lived.

Values the town's authentic, quaint atmosphere and its ability to retain a small-town feeling.

George Merkel:

Takes pride in the activism and unity of Chelsea's residents.

Highlights the "deny the mine" campaign where the community united to prevent the establishment of a gravel pit.

Admires the dedication and enthusiasm of local figures in organizing events and enriching the city's cultural landscape, like the establishment of the Purple Rose Theatre.

Remembers significant milestones, such as his grandfather's involvement in writing the city charter to transition Chelsea from a village to a city.

Considering the ongoing conversations in neighboring communities in the townships, what are your thoughts in the City of Chelsea reconsidering its stance on cannabis operations in the city?

Julianne Chard:

Believes Chelsea has enough cannabis operations in proximity, especially being close to Ann Arbor.

Recognizes its potential as a revenue source but feels Chelsea values family-centric activities and a focus on children more.

Feels it's redundant and doesn't align with the city's current values.

Eric Keaton:

No personal judgment on cannabis use.

Feels it's unnecessary in Chelsea due to its availability nearby.

Believes it might detract from the city's charm.

George Merkel:

Open to the idea if there's public support.

Acknowledges the numerous cannabis operations in surrounding areas.

Will follow public opinion: if residents are against it, he would vote against it; if they're for it, he would support it.

Beth Morris:

Recognizes the medicinal value of cannabis.

As a mental health professional, she's aware of the associated behavioral and substance use issues, especially among teens.

Would need extensive research and evaluation before supporting cannabis operations in Chelsea.

Other questions posed to the candidates were:

What are the most important changes to Chelsea's infrastructure you think the city council should focus on?

If elected to City Council, what areas would you likely need the most education and mentoring to overcome any possible deficits for this role?

If you could change one thing about Chelsea in the next year, what would it be?

Points made in their closing statements

Julianne Chard:

Excited about the new city manager, Mr. Coburn.

Reflects on Chelsea's self-reliance history.

Concerned about rapid city growth and increasing challenges.

Advocates for proactive grant seeking and working with federal contractors.

Stresses on proactive economic development and government relations.

Eric Keaton:

Stresses the importance of smart choices and planning for Chelsea.

Emphasizes healthy economy and community engagement.

Highlights the need for competent staff and positive workplace environment.

Advocates for a strong business-community connection.

Wishes to continue serving on the City Council.

George Merkel:

Envisions a diverse and vibrant Chelsea.

Emphasizes responsible housing development and infrastructure.

Advocates for city support for businesses through grants and resources.

Stresses the importance of public spaces and collaborative efforts.

Commits to listening and representing all Chelsea citizens.

Beth Morris:

Describes election season as eye-opening.

Passionate about addressing the mental health gap, especially for seniors and teens.

Stresses the importance of supporting and noticing struggling community members.

Aims to use her experience to identify service gaps and promote inclusive discussions.

There was no live audience but viewers could watch the event live via Zoom. If you missed the candidate forum, you can find a link to the one-hour event at https://youtu.be/kzMkjVSDY3M