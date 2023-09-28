Heydlauff’s Appliances Unveils Cutting-Edge Living Showroom

Heydlauff’s Appliances in downtown Chelsea hosted the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for its new Living Showroom on Wednesday, September 27th. The new 1,000-foot expansion features state-of-the-art appliances installed and ready for demonstration.

The Living Showroom is the first initiative of new owners Jake Heydlauff and Jason Aguirre, with Jake’s father, Mark Heydlauff, staying on during the transitional period. All three have worked for the appliance store in various positions over the last decade. Heydlauff’s has been doing business in Chelsea for the past 93 years, and the new team is committed to maintaining the appliance store’s stellar reputation.

Heydlauff’s new Living Showroom is designed to give customers an immersive experience in the appliances they might be considering. Photo by Doug Marrin.

“We saw the idea for the Living Showroom years ago,” said Aguirre. “But it couldn’t really come to reality until we had more space and this became available.”

“You sell a lot more through feel,” one attendee commented to Aguirre.

Aguirre agreed, “To be able to bring somebody in and show them every type of install, every piece, stainless steel or you name it, is really key.”

To help showcase their new Living Showroom, Heydlauff’s began a Chef Series for the third Saturday of each month at 11:00 a.m. with local and regional bakers and chefs. The first demo in September featured Keegan Rodgers from the Lakehouse Bakery.

Heydauff’s Appliances is located at 113 N Main St, Chelsea. For more information, visit https://www.heydlauffs.com/