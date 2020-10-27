Auto damage | CPD Weekly Report 10-27-20

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 20-2318

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: October 24, 2020 Time: 11:00 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that his vehicle had been parked in the parking lot, and sometime between October 19th – 24th an unknown suspect(s) had cut the catalytic converter off of the vehicle. The complainant stated that when he started the vehicle up, he immediately noticed that the vehicle did not sound right. Upon further inspection, a reciprocating saw blade was found lying under the vehicle. Inspection under the vehicle determined that a clean-cut had removed the catalytic converter from the vehicle and this had been an intentional act. Case closed pending further information that may lead to potential suspect(s).