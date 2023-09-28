Chelsea MI
9-28-2023 11:19am

Weekly Road Work, Oct 2-8

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Pontiac Tr between Warren Rd and Nixon Rd Daytime lane closure Sept. 25 - Oct. 6 (extended)
Bridgewater Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 13
County-wide Various Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 6
County-wide Twp Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 20 - Oct. 6 (extended)
Lima Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 9
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct. 16 (extended)
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Oct. 13 (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Cayman Blvd and Textile Rd Road closure Oct. 2 - 5
Pittsfield Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 2
Pittsfield Bemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 2
Pittsfield Munger Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 2
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 2 - 6 (extended)
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Oct. 6 (extended)
Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 13
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
Scio Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
Superior Prospect Rd between Geddes Rd and M-153 Road closure Sept. 18 - Oct. 13
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Nov. 15
Sylvan M-52 between Sibley Rd and Werkner Rd Road closure Sept. 5 - Oct. 4 (extended)
Ypsilanti Borgstrom St between Service Dr and Juneau Rd Daytime lane closure Sept. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD
Ypsilanti Green Farms #4 Subdivision Intermittent lane closures Sept. 22 - Oct. 13 (extended)
