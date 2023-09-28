9-28-2023 11:19am
Weekly Road Work, Oct 2-8
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Pontiac Tr between Warren Rd and Nixon Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Sept. 25 - Oct. 6 (extended)
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 13
|County-wide
|Various Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 6
|County-wide
|Twp Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 6 (extended)
|Lima
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 9
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Oct. 16 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Oct. 13 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Cayman Blvd and Textile Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 2 - 5
|Pittsfield
|Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 2
|Pittsfield
|Bemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 2
|Pittsfield
|Munger Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 2
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 2 - 6 (extended)
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Oct. 6 (extended)
|Salem
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 2 - 13
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
|Scio
|Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Geddes Rd and M-153
|Road closure
|Sept. 18 - Oct. 13
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Nov. 15
|Sylvan
|M-52 between Sibley Rd and Werkner Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 5 - Oct. 4 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Borgstrom St between Service Dr and Juneau Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Sept. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 - TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Green Farms #4 Subdivision
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 22 - Oct. 13 (extended)