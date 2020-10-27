St. Louis Center Announces its Virtual 33rd Annual Fall Auction November 7th

| 1 min | from Chelsea St. Louis Center |

Following their successful “Virtual” St. Louis Center 60th Anniversary fundraising event on Thursday, October 22nd, the online fun continues with the 33rd Annual Fall Auction on the evening of Saturday, November 7, 2020, starting at 7:00 p.m.

This event which is usually conducted during a formal dinner at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital – Chelsea, will forgo the meal because of this year’s COVID19 pandemic, and it will be an online auction instead. There will be no cost to participate, and plenty of items will be up for grabs to help St. Louis Center continue to support its 70 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It can be found on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/stlouiscenter/.

As usual, this fast-paced exciting auction will feature Chelsea’s own Joseph Merkel from Merkel’s Auction Specialists, Inc., who has held several virtual auctions for other non-profits suffering through this years’ pandemic. Some of the more unique items for bid include:

A week for four at La Cappella, a picturesque villa in Calvari, Italy, located in the northern province of Liguria near the Mediterranean, and valued at $5,000.

A “Thanksgiving Bounty” of vegetables from Tantre Farms, a turkey, duck, and chicken from Old Brick Farm, LLC, a pie from Grand Traverse Pie Co., and a Whimsical Cow painted by local artist Lindsey Dahl; all valued at $375.00.

A “Canadian Fishing Paradise” with 3 days/3 nights at Loch Island Lodge in Wabatongushi, Ontario, post COVID, valued at $1600.00.

A one-week stay at Villa del Palmar Beach Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico valued at $5,000.

A pastel of the Chelsea Clock Tower & Welfare Building at Sunset by Sue Craig valued at $500.

These are just a few of the 16 major items that will be up for bid, along with a chance to bid on Star items called “Comforts of Home,” to provide bedding, linens, furniture, microwaves, and entertainment media needed in the new Cottage Homes to be opened soon in St. Louis Guanella Village.

To view the remaining auction items up for bid, please visit the St. Louis Center Auction webpage at the following location, https://stlouiscenter.org/news-events/fundraising-events/fall-auction/.

For more information about St. Louis Center, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430. St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.