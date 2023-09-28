Photo Gallery: Chelsea Hosts its Annual Marching Band Exhibition

The Chelsea High School Band hosted another amazing Marching Band Exhibition Wednesday night. Despite the rain, a large crowd turned out to watch 14 area high school bands and the Eastern Michigan University Marching Band. The Pride of Chelsea performed songs from past decades including Your Song by Elton John and Dancing Queen by Abba

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZeEPy8hUz0 -->

Photos by Mike Williamson



