Local Girl Scout gives back by serving Chelsea-based Mikey & Me foster care for dogs

Sydney decided she had everything she wanted/ needed at the moment and decided to give back to a local dog “Foster” care organization called Mikey & Me located in Chelsea. All of Sydney’s friends were happy to provide “gifts” for the dog foster home, she researched what items they would benefit from or need and sent out a list with the birthday invite.

Last weekend Sydney delivered the donation items to

Mr Daniel Depew - Founder/ Manager of Mikey and Me.

Dog Foster home for dogs waiting to be adopted.

During Sydney’s visit she loved meeting all the dogs and visiting the barn that houses all the foster dogs, inside the barn has been rebuilt with sectioned 10 x 10 feet rooms for each dog, enough room for each dog to exercise, rest and enjoy interaction daily with the volunteers who walk and look after the dogs. The barn contains 8 dog rooms along with a special dog indoor playground which is used during rainy days and snow days in winter. Outside on the 10 acres of property, they have sectioned off a fun play area for the dogs to enjoy with the volunteers during the day.

Sydney, a 8th Grade student at Mill Creek Middle School in Dexter, enjoys studying STEM subjects, Art, and plays flute in Mill Creek school band. After school Sydney loves swimming for the local swim team DCAC (Dexter Community Aquatic Club). Sydney is a Girl Scout, currently a 3rd year Cadette, and working on achieving her Girl Scout Silver Award. At present she is in contact with Daniel from Mikey and Me to work out needs and wants for his organization to help work on her final project to achieve her Silver Award.

Mikey and Me is named after Daniel DePew’s dog “Mikey” a corgi who died in 2009 at age 17, on that day Daniel promised he would care for other dogs who needed him because Mikey had brought so much joy and love to Daniel and his family.

Daniel joined a rescue group but became disappointed in how many dogs they turned away due to the facility not having a foster care area to help the transition from shelter to adoption. Daniel noticed many of the dogs need to learn how to socialize and interact with humans and other animals before being adopted out. Animal shelters do not have the time or money to provide this rehabilitation service to the dogs who arrive in their facility. Daniel decided to make such a facility and, envisioned a place where dogs can receive care, love and nurture in a safe environment while they wait for their “forever homes.” The realization came into fruition in 2016 when Mikey & Me was established. Daniel, works with Happy Days Dog and Cat Rescue, and to date has found 138 dogs their forever home.

If you are interested in donating to Mikey and Me - please contact Daniel De Pew via Mikey and Me Facebook page or email Daniel Danieldepew347@gmail.com

Thank you to Colette Cooper for the information contained in this post.