Dexter Field Hockey Rolls into D1 State Semifinals

The Dexter field hockey team showed why it is the team to beat in the D-1 state tournament after a 4-0 pasting of Marian in state quarterfinals Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Dreadnaughts will take on Saline Thursday night at 7:00 in Novi for a chance to play in the state title game at home Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts and Hornets have faced off twice this season with Dexter taking both matches 3-0 and 2-0.

Abby Tamer had a big night for the Dreadnaughts against Marian with three goals and an assist.

Tamer opened the scoring with a goal at the eight minute mark of the first period for a 1-0 lead after one.

She then took a pass for Kylee Niswonger and sent it home for a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Dreadnaughts put the game away with a pair of second half goals with Shannon Schoch scoring in the third and Tamer scoring her third of the game in the final period for the 4-0 finals.

Hannah Baldwin made two saves in net for the shutout for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 14-0-1 on the season.