Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker in Regional Soccer Semis

An amazing season that saw the Chelsea soccer team win its first district title since 2005 came to an end in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night as the Bulldogs fell to fifth-ranked Riverview 1-0 in a overtime shootout at Dearborn Divine Child.

The two teams battled back and forth all night with Riverview carrying a lot of the play in the first half, but Chelsea goaltender Connor McKenzie came up big for the Bulldogs to keep the game scoreless at the half.

Chelsea came out the second half and dominated the play, putting a lot of pressure on the Pirates.

The Bulldogs had a great chance early in the second half on a corner that saw a high shot tipped over the net by the Riverview goaltender Scotty Grunwald.

Grunwald was a wall all night as the Bulldogs peppered him for 17 shots on goal, but could not get it past him into the net.

The Bulldogs had another great chance that bounced off the post and the rebound sailed over the top of the net to keep it scoreless.

With the Bulldogs carrying most the action in the second half, McKenzie came up with some big saves himself when Chelsea needed him.

The teams finished regulation scoreless and neither could find the net in two ten minute overtimes setting up a five round shootout.

The Pirates scored on their first attempt, but Grunwald stoned the Bulldogs on their first two tries for a 1-0 Riverview lead with three rounds to go.

Jacob Schultz and Aaron Zivsak scored on the Bulldogs next to tries to make it 2-2 after four rounds.

Riverview scored on their fifth try to make it 3-2 and the Bulldogs needed to score to send it o sudden death, but the last shot went high over the net and Riverview ended the Bulldogs season with the 3-2 shootout win.

The Bulldogs finished their season with a 13-5 overall record.