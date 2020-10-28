Chelsea Field Hockey Season Ends in State Quarterfinals

The Chelsea field hockey team saw its season end in the Division 2 state quarterfinals, falling to University Liggett 2-1 at home Tuesday night.

The teams were scoreless after one, but Liggett would take a 1-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the second and hold the lead into the second half.

Chelsea would put the pressure on in the third with three straight corners and broke through when Grace Lane took a pass from Madison Vogel and fired it home for to tie the game at 1-1.

Liggett bounced back and made a break into Chelsea territory. They made a move that turned in to a 2-on-1 and a quick pass was knocked home for a 2-1 lead after three quarters.

Chelsea would try to press in the final quarter, but the Liggett goaltender made a couple of big kick saves to keep it 2-1 and that would be the final.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-9-1 overall record.