Chelsea Clinches Share of SEC White Title

A big win over Tecumseh and a little help from Adrian helped the Chelsea football team clinch at least a share of the SEC White title Friday night.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 42-20 win over the Indians to improve to 4-0 in the conference, while Adrian handed Jackson its first league loss of the season 22-9 to drop the Vikings to 3-1 in the White.

Chelsea can clinch the outright league with a Homecoming win over Jackson Friday night.

Tyson Hill’s huge night with four rushing touchdowns helped push the Bulldogs past Tecumseh.

The Chelsea defense came up big time and time again once the Bulldogs took an early lead with a three-yard TD run by Hill.

Tecumseh took the next kick and drove into Chelsea territory, but Donavan Fisk got his hand in the air and blocked a field goal attempt by the Indians.

Following the block, the Bulldogs drove down, and Hill scored his second of the night with a seven-yard run to make it 14-0 late in the first.

The Chelsea defense then stopped Tecumseh on fourth down on back-to-back drives.

Tecumseh then forced a Bulldogs punt, but the Indians fumbled the kick and with 42 seconds left in the half, Thomas Shemwell ran one in from eight yards out to make it 21-0 at the break.

Chelsea opened the second half and pushed the lead to 28-0 when Luke Anstead connected with Jimmy Sciackitano from 35 yards out on 4th

and 8.

Tecumseh would get on the board with a TD run and then intercepted a Chelsea pass in the endzone and with 22 seconds left in the third the Indians scored on an 89-yard pass to cut the lead to 28-12 after three.

Hill opened the fourth with a 49-yard TD run to push the lead to 35-12 and scored again from eight yards out with nine minutes remaining to make it 42-12.

Tecumseh would find the endzone one more time and converted the two-point conversion to make the final 42-20.

The win was the Bulldogs fifth straight after a season-opening loss and they stand at 5-1 overall on the season.