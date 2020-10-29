CROP Hunger Walk Raises $34K to Alleviate Hunger Near and Far

| 2 min | from Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk |

On behalf of the 2020, Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk, THANK YOU Chelsea and Dexter for another successful Walk!

The Walk raised$32,611.24 plus an additional $1,254.00 donated to cover the cost of the t-shirts. That adds up to a grand total of $34,061.24 to help end hunger in our community and around the world. Donations are still accepted, and the numbers are not final yet. 25% of the funds raised locally to support the work of Faith In Action, which assists members of our community who are in need.

The 32nd

Annual Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Walk was held on October 4, 2020, with more than 170 walkers. The one-mile route and 5-K route started and ended at St. Paul UCC. Some walked in Chelsea, following COVID-19 guidelines. Others, including Ethel Samuelson of Dexter, 90-years-old, walked when and where they wished. Some families hiked the BTB trail and other trails. Bill Wade of Dexter UMC participated in his 39th Walk!

Funds raised through CROP Walks across the nation support the work of Church World Service (CWS), helping to feed hungry people locally through Faith in Action, Nationally, and Globally. CWS is an international humanitarian organization, working in more than 30 countries worldwide to empower local communities by providing self-help and development, disaster relief, and refugee assistance throughout the world. Together, we are connecting communities in Southeast Asia to clean water, essential to keep communities safe from COVID-19 and other diseases. We are ensuring that communities in Kenya receive training in new agricultural techniques, and we are helping indigenous communities in the South American Chaco gain food security. Together, we are making a difference worldwide.

The CROP Walk team especially wants to thank area Corporate and other community sponsors: IBEW Local 252, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 190, Jet’s Pizza Chelsea, Aubree’s Dexter, JJ Jinkelheimer and Co. Howell, Laura Scriven/Culture Creations Chelsea, the Mitchell Family, Chelsea Farmer Supply, Haley Mechanical Dexter, Barbara Locks Storyteller Dexter, Hunter Designs Dexter (designed our t-shirts!), and area congregations.

Organizations participating in the 2020 Walk included Chelsea First Congregational UCC, Chelsea High School Interact, Chelsea Retirement Center, Chelsea United Methodist, Covenant Church Chelsea, Dexter United Methodist, Faith in Action, North Lake United Methodist, St. Andrew UCC in Dexter, St. Barnabas Episcopal Chelsea, St. James Episcopal Dexter, St. Joseph Catholic Dexter, St. Mary Catholic Chelsea, St. Paul UCC Chelsea, Webster UCC Dexter, Zion Lutheran Chelsea.

The 2021 Walk will be in Dexter, Sunday, October 3. The Walk was in Chelsea for almost 30 years and now alternates between Chelsea and Dexter. Organizations and sponsors are more than welcome to be a part of this community event. Please

contact Barbara Locks, Team Captain, at Chelseadextercropwalk@gmail.com

You may donate at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/chelseami/

Join the Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk, and make a difference in the world.