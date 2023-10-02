Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Sweeps Ypsilanti

It was a good preparation for one of the team's biggest meets of the regular season when the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team swept through Ypsilanti 149-18 last week.

The Bulldogs won all 12 events and finished second in 11 of those events. Chelsea swept the top three places in six of the 12 events on its way to the win.

Gabi Rudolph won the 500 free and 100 back to lead the Bulldogs.

Lily Snyder won the 100 breats and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Ruby Jackson, Sofia DeMea, and Remi Kint.

DeMea picked up a win in the 200 free and was part of the winning 400 free relay, along with Clara Baghdoian, Emma Zachrich, and Sydney Barston.

Barston won the 50 free and Brooke Paddock the 200 IM. While Anna McAllister won the diving, Tallulah Gorby the 100 fly, and Isabelle Tuell the 100 free.

The Bulldogs had a big day at the D3 Midseason Showcase in Holland Saturday, posting eight new state cuts and 43 of 50 participants had season-best times.

The 200 medley relay team of Paiton Doyle, Keygan Monahan, Gabriella Burgess, and Paddock opened things with a fifth-place finish in a state-cut time.

Paddock then continued her stellar season by winning the 200 IM with a state-cut time.

Doyle placed third in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free with state-cut times in both events. She was also part of the 200 free relay team along with Monahan, Barston, and Gorby who finished with another state-cut time.

In the 100 back, Paddock finished second, Monahan fifth, and Rudolph sixth with Paddock and Monahan both swimming state-cut times.

The 400 free relay team of Gorby, Paddock, Barston, and Rudolph wrapped up the day with a state-cut time for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea finished fifth in the final standings with a score of 278. Holland Christian won the meet with 315 and saw just 37 points separate first and fifth place.