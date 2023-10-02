Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Ypsilanti

The Chelsea volleyball team moved to 2-0 in the SEC White with a three-game sweep of Ypsilanti last week.

The Bulldogs took down the Grizzlies 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 with the toughest part of the league schedule coming up in October.

Lexi Cummer dished out 12 assists and picked up two aces to lead the Bulldogs offense, while Cecilia Henriksen also picked up 10 assists in the match.

Jenna Ouellette led the team in kills with eight with Caroline Knight adding seven kills and two aces. Maggie McKale finished with five kills and Mia Kuboushek four kills for Chelsea.

Emily White was on fire from the service line with seven aces for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea had a rough time at the Ypsilanti Lincoln quad, dropping all three matches. They fell to Pioneer 2-1 and dropped 2-0 decisions to Lincoln and Tecumseh.

Ouellette led the way with 15 kills, 15 digs, and two blocks.

Kuboushek had 11 kills and 3.5 blocks, while McKale had 10 kills and 3.5 blocks.

Knight finished with six kills and six blocks, Sasha French 10 kills, six digs, and two blocks, Ellie Kuck 27 digs and three aces, while Cummer and Henriksen each dished out 25 assists.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-9 overall on the season, which already exceeds last season's win amount.