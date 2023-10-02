Chelsea Golfers Competing for Top Spot in White

The Chelsea girls’ golf team remained in contention for the top spot in the SEC White after a tri-meet split last week.

The Bulldogs and Pinckney are tied with 12 points each at the top of the White, but the Pirates have a tri-meet scheduled for Monday for a chance to take the lead heading into the SEC Finals Wednesday.

Chelsea shot 201 at the tri-meet to beat out Tecumseh with 221, while Pioneer won with 191.

Leighton Diesing led the Bulldogs with a round of 50.

Maggie Baldwin followed right behind with 51 and Maya Valik 52. Piper Diesing shot 54, Aver Olaveson 57, and Libby Wacker 62.

The Bulldogs fell to Dexter 180-215.

Valik led Chelsea with a 52 and Olaveson was one back with 53.

Piper Diesing shot 54, Baldwin 56, Kate McKenzie 61, and Sara Martin 64.