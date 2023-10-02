Chelsea Hospital Ranked Among Top 100 in the U.S.

Chelsea Hospital continues to rack up accolades for its award winning care.

Chelsea Hospital and Trinity Health Ann Arbor have earned spots in the nation's 100 Top Hospitals, as revealed by an impartial study from PINC AI™ and disclosed by Fortune. Trinity Health Ann Arbor gained recognition in the Top Teaching Hospitals category for its 13th consecutive year. Simultaneously, Chelsea Hospital stood out in the Small Community Hospitals category for the 4th consecutive year.

The rankings derive from an unbiased, quantitative evaluation of accessible public data, pinpointing leading hospitals in the U.S. The PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® initiative seeks to motivate hospital and health system leaders to strive for superior performance, subsequently enriching the experience for patients and communities. The program harnesses clear, impartial data, guiding strategies for lasting success. Significantly, hospitals do not apply for inclusion in the research, nor do award recipients pay to publicize their achievement.

Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are excited once again to receive this recognition for delivering safe, high-quality care to our patients. This honor is a testament to the dedication, training, and expertise of our medical team, clinical staff, and support functions, as well as the culture of excellence that permeates every unity throughout our hospital.”

In the latest findings, when juxtaposed with a similar group of hospitals that did not achieve top ranks, this year's winning hospitals showcased superior outcomes, greater efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Specifically, these top-ranking hospitals reported:

31% fewer deaths in comparison to non-winning hospitals.

9% reduction in patient complications.

A substantial 39% drop in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Close to 20% decrease in inpatient expenses for every discharge.

An average stay reduced by 0.5 days.

Superior patient experience scores, with a notable Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 77% against the 70% for non-winning institutions.

In echoing sentiments of pride, Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital, remarked, “This recognition is a great honor and solidifies what local residents have always believed - Chelsea Hospital stands as a beacon for unparalleled care. All credit goes to our incredible physicians, the dedicated nursing team, and our supportive staff who unyieldingly offer hope and recovery to our patients.”

Other Michigan Hospitals that made the list are Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan in Petosky, and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

About the Study The PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® program highlights non-federal, short-term, acute care U.S. hospitals catering to a wide array of patients. The recent study was executed in August 2023 by Premier. 2,644 non-federal, short-term, acute care U.S. hospitals and health systems were meticulously assessed based on data from Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare website. Complete research methodologies are elaborated on page 36 of the detailed study found at http://pinc-ai.com/2023-study-overview

In the evaluation, hospitals are assessed across 10 distinct measurement categories, with the final ranking determined by individual performance across these measures. Hospitals find their place within five peer groups: major teaching, teaching, large community, medium community, and small community hospitals.