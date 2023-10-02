A special tribute concert to be held at Chelsea High School

The Chelsea School District is having a special tribute concert to re-open the newly renovated high school auditorium, which goes by a new name now.

CSD announced on Oct. 2, that it’s “thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated reopening of our high school auditorium after extensive renovations. To mark this momentous occasion, we are hosting a special tribute concert to honor the legacy of former high school principal, Ron Mead.”

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, CSD said the auditorium will be officially named the "Ron Mead Auditorium."

This event is free to the public and general admission seating will be available.

The announcement said “Mr. Mead's unwavering dedication to our school and students left an indelible mark on our community, and we invite everyone to join us for an evening of music and celebration in his honor. The concert will feature current students, alumni and our current and former music directors as they showcase the vibrant arts culture that Mr. Mead worked tirelessly to cultivate during his tenure.”

Mead served as the principal for 19 years. One of Mead's significant contributions CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka has cited as a reason for this recognition was Mead's "instrumental role in designing the ‘new’ high school, including the auditorium space. This auditorium has been a hub of creativity, talent, and inspiration for countless students over the years and it stands as a testament to Ron's vision and leadership.”

“We extend a warm invitation to all students, alumni, families, and friends to join us for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and gratitude,” the school district said.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, in the beautifully refurbished Ron Mead Auditorium located at 740 N. Freer Road inside Chelsea High School. Doors will open at 6:40 pm.