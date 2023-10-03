CPD Weekly Report, 10-03-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3923

Location: 500 block of Lane St.

Date: September 25, 2023

Time: 8:46 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lane St. for the report of an intoxicated male subject yelling and being disorderly in the driveway of a residence. Upon arrival, the officers located the subject sitting in a chair near a table in the yard of the residence. The officers questioned the subject about what had been taking place prior to their arrival. The subject, at some point during the interview, became very upset and proceeded to begin hitting and spitting on the officers. The subject was identified as a 62-year-old Chelsea man, and he was taken for a medical evaluation. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, requesting charges for Assault and Battery on the officers, and remains open pending review.