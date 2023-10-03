Equality Chelsea Presents Fall Story Series

From Equality Chelsea

Equality Chelsea MI helps LGBTQ+ people to live their best lives in Chelsea, MI, and as part of our surrounding areas in Washtenaw County, MI. Open to all LGBTQ+ people and allies, Equality Chelsea believes in treating everyone with dignity and respect.

The new social action group is dedicated to providing positive action and affirmation on behalf of our community by leading social actions and collaborative projects that promote and foster welcoming communities. Read more about the organization at www.equalitychelsea.org

This Fall, Equality Chelsea is presenting a three-part story series focused on themes within the LGBTQ+ world. In September, Equality Chelsea hosted Laura O’Connor to present a workshop to help train the first cohort of “Story Collectors”.

On October 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. a second workshop will take place at Serendipity Books in Chelsea. Joanna Whaley, a multiple StorySlam winner, will share her story and tips during How to Tell Your Story Workshop. Everyone is welcome to this free event, and vetted/trained story collectors will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

Ultimately, the goal is to have a number of story collectors working with storytellers to edit and prepare written pieces to be submitted to and maintained by the Equality Chelsea StoryBank*, with some being performed at the November 14, 2023, StorySlam** also taking place at Serendipity Books.

For more information see www.equalitychelsea.org

*A StoryBank is a mechanism for capturing and sharing stories in a variety of media.

**A StorySlam is a live storytelling event where storytellers have 5 minutes each to tell a true, personal story inspired by a selected theme.