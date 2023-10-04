The Women's Center in Ann Arbor Showcases Its Expanding Services

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

On September 21st, a breakfast meeting took place at the Women's Center in Ann Arbor to provide information about their services. Staff members, including Marnie Leavitt, Executive, and Mary Kumbier, Community Engagement Manager, were present, fostering an atmosphere of food and conversation. The meeting provided an opportunity to explore counseling rooms and connect with supportive women from various organizations.

Board Chair Sharonda Simmon addressed the gathering, shedding light on the Women's Center's history. Established in 2000 to serve seven counties, it has since expanded its reach to 34 Michigan counties. The increased demand for its services can be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the visit, Simmons, along with her colleagues, emphasized the Women's Center's role as a compassionate haven for individuals navigating life's challenges without the support of family, friends, or a faith community. Their comprehensive services include mental health counseling, career coaching, financial guidance, legal advice, and a range of support groups tailored to diverse needs.

Simmons shared that “what distinguishes The Women's Center is its unwavering commitment to providing assistance regardless of a client's financial circumstances. Their sliding-scale personal counseling ensures that individuals in need can access critical mental health services without financial barriers.”

Simmons defined the following Key Services:

Counseling: Both insurance-based and sliding-scale personal counseling are available.

Divorce Education Workshops: Free workshops designed to empower women facing divorce.

Career and Financial Coaching: Affordable coaching programs to empower individuals financially.

Support Groups: Diverse support groups, including new moms and divorce support.

Resource Navigation: Guiding clients to other nonprofit services in the community.

In Numbers: The Impact of 2022

11,014 hours of individual counseling.

70 sessions of free divorce support and education.

155 sessions of affordable career and financial coaching.

51 FREE MomShare support group sessions with 728 moms in attendance.

She also emphasized that “The Women's Center serves a diverse clientele, with a significant portion being low to moderate-income individuals. While the majority of clients are women, the center is dedicated to supporting people of all genders. These clients often face complex challenges, including financial hardship, housing instability, and difficulty accessing mental health services”.

Despite the adversity faced by their clients, The Women's Center's programs have made a profound impact according to Simmons. The center's counseling programs have reduced severe anxiety and depression among clients from 30% to 13%, offering a ray of hope amidst life's storms.

During the presentation, one of the speakers shared a success story from the center. Susan, a woman whose life took an unexpected turn when her marriage and business partnership collapsed, attested, "The Women's Center was an emergency service for me." Through personal counseling, group instruction, and individual coaching, Susan not only navigated the challenging divorce process but emerged stronger and more resilient.

According to the staff, the Women's Center is more than a place. It's a lifeline for those facing life's toughest challenges. As they continue their mission to empower and support individuals across Michigan, they invite the community to spread the word. You might know someone whose life could be transformed by the services offered at The Women's Center.

For more information, visit The Women's Center website or contact them at (734) 973-6779 or info@womenscentersemi.org.