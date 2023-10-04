Heydlauff's Appliances Invites the Community to Explore Their New Living Showroom

Heydlauff's Appliances is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their brand-new Living Showroom, and are inviting the community to join them for an Open House event on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Located at 113 N. Main Street, Heydlauff's Appliances has been a trusted name in home appliances for 95 years. The new Living Showroom is a testament to their commitment to providing customers with the latest and most innovative products to enhance their homes.

During the Open House event, visitors will have the opportunity to:

Experience the latest in kitchen appliances, home automation, and smart technology.

Interact with knowledgeable Heydlauff's Appliances staff for expert advice and product demonstrations.

Enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers on select products.

Enter to win Wolf Gourmet toaster.

Indulge in light refreshments while exploring the showroom.

Photo courtesy Julia Applegate, D&B Strategic Marketing

The Heydlauff's Appliances team is excited to showcase their impressive range of appliances and home solutions, designed to elevate the way we live and work in our homes. Whether you're planning a kitchen remodel, upgrading your laundry room, or exploring smart home options, this event is an opportunity for anyone in search of high-quality appliances and innovative technology.

"We are delighted to open our doors to the community and share our passion for home appliances and technology," said Jake Heydlauff. "Our new Living Showroom is designed to inspire and assist customers in making informed decisions to enhance their living spaces."

Heydlauff's Appliances encourages everyone to mark their calendars for the Open House on October 14, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and join them in celebrating this exciting milestone.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances and the upcoming Open House please contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.