Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Announces Exciting Conference to Empower Women in the Community

Women's Exchange of Washtenaw (WXW) is proud to announce its upcoming conference, aimed at empowering and inspiring women in the Washtenaw County community. The event, scheduled for Wednesday October 18th, 2023, promises to be a transformative experience for all attendees.

The Women's Exchange of Washtenaw conference will be a day filled with inspiring speakers, informative workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster personal and professional growth. This year's theme, "We Are One" reflects the organization's commitment to supporting women as they overcome challenges and create connections that lead to success.

Key highlights of the conference include:

Interactive Workshops: Participants will have the opportunity to attend a variety of workshops covering topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, work-life balance, and personal development. These sessions will provide practical tools and strategies for personal and professional growth.

Networking Opportunities: Building a strong network is essential for personal and career development. The conference will provide ample opportunities for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, potential mentors, and collaborators.

Vendor Exhibits: Attendees can explore a diverse range of vendors and organizations that support women in their personal and professional lives.

"We are thrilled to host this conference and provide a platform for women in our community to come together, share their experiences, and gain valuable insights to help them succeed," said Megan Mazurek, Co-President of Women's Exchange of Washtenaw. "Our goal is to inspire, empower, and uplift women, and we believe this event will do just that."

The conference will take place at Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building in Ann Arbor, with registration opening at 8:00am . Early bird registration is now open, offering discounted rates for those who sign up before October 4th, 2023. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early.

For more information about the Women's Exchange of Washtenaw conference, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and a full list of speakers and workshops, please visit wxwbusiness.com.