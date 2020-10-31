Bulldogs Roll in Playoff Opener

The 2020 high school playoff format which put all teams in the tournament for the first time led to some one-sided matchups in the opening round.

Friday night Chelsea showed why they are the number one team in Division 3 as the Bulldogs put away Redford Thurston early and cruised to a 40-0 opening round win.

The Bulldogs scored 21 first quarter points and extended the lead to 35-0 at halftime and allowed Chelsea to get some of their second and third team units a lot of playing time.

Griffen Murphy hit his favorite target Joe Taylor with an 18-yard scoring pass to start things off just 1:40 into the game.

Trent Hill would score from 35 yards out and Cole Munson a one-yard run to make it 21-0 after one.

The Bulldogs began to sprinkle in some of its bench players in the second and they came through for Chelsea.

Lucas Dunn hit Nicholas Fisk with a 28-yard TD pass to make it 28-0 and AJ Tokarski busted in from a yard out to make it 34-0 at the break.

Tokarski would score his second of the game in the third to make the final 40-0.

Dunn finished 4-6 passing for 56 yards and a score, while Murphy was 2-3 for 28 yards and a score.

Tokarski led the Bulldogs in rushing with 103 yards on 21 carries and two scores. Tyson Hill finished with 50 yards on four carries, Trent Hill two for 35 and a score and Dunn one foe 13.

Connor Donajkowski caught two passes for 25 yards, Lucas Hanifan two for 13, Fisk one for 28 and a TD and Taylor one for 18 and a score.

Diego Medel was in on four tackles to lead the defense, while Brandon Snyder, Hunter Shaw, and Xander Willis three each.

The Bulldogs host South Lyon East in the district semifinals Friday night at 7:00 PM.