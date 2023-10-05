Chelsea MI
10-05-2023 12:07pm

Weekly Road Work, Oct 9-15

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Bridgewater Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 13
County-wide Various Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 2 - 20 (extended)
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct. 16
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Oct. 13
Pittsfield Cayman Blvd between Textile Rd and Cottonwood Dr Road closure Oct. 2 - 13 (extended)
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Cayman Blvd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane closures Oct. 9 - 20
Pittsfield Warner Creek Dr approach to Platt Rd Intermittent lane closures Oct. 9 - 20
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Sept. 5 - Oct. 31
Scio Upland Dr between Scio Church Rd and Scio Ridge Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 30
Superior Prospect Rd between Geddes Rd and M-153 Road closure Sept. 18 - Oct. 13
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Nov. 15
Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd and Cleveland Street at Railroad Crossing Road closure Oct. 10 - 20
Ypsilanti Borgstrom St between Service Dr and Juneau Rd Daytime lane closure Sept. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD
Ypsilanti Creekside West subdivision Intermittent lane closures Oct. 6 - 13
Ypsilanti Green Farms #4 Subdivision Intermittent lane closures Sept. 22 - Oct. 13
