Chelsea High's Play4TheCure is United in Pink Against Cancer

A frisson of excitement and solidarity is set to sweep over the Chelsea High School Football Stadium on Wednesday, October 11th, as the venue is draped in shades of pink for the annual Play4TheCure games. Hosted by Chelsea Field Hockey (CFH), this event is more than just a sports match; it's a poignant tribute to individuals touched by the scourge of cancer.

Swapping their conventional blue, white, and gold uniforms, players will don pink jerseys to honor loved ones facing tough cancer battles, honor those who have lost their lives, and celebrate those who have defeated cancer. This color is not restricted to the field; fans are also urged to embrace the theme by sporting pink to the games.

Photo by Sharon Kegerreis

The quintessential Play4TheCure tradition continues this year with Ann Arbor Huron challenging Chelsea at 5:30 pm for the varsity game, followed by the junior varsity game at 7:00 pm. Beyond the spectacle of the game, the event's benevolent purpose shines through with all gate fees directed towards cancer research. Supporters can further the cause by contributing additional donations upon entry or by backing CFH's online campaign: Chelsea Field Hockey - Play 4 The Cure.

The motivation behind CFH's involvement in this noble cause traces back to 2010, when program co-founder, Roxy Block, received a cancer diagnosis. A respected figure in the field hockey sphere, Block championed the sport's expansion in Michigan, co-founding the Washtenaw Whippets in 2004 and playing a crucial role in birthing the Chelsea Field Hockey program. Her seven-and-a-half-year valiant combat against cancer concluded with her passing on December 1, 2017.

Since employing the Play4TheCure platform under the National Foundation for Cancer Research's banner, CFH has successfully amassed over $30,000 for the cause. The goal this season is to elevate that number by raising an additional $3,000.

To learn more about the event, the history behind it, or ways to support, interested parties can navigate to chelseafieldhockey.org or directly liaise with Jamie McCollum, CFH's Play4TheCure coordinator, either via phone at (734) 355-5765 or email at jamielmccollum@gmail.com.