Chelsea Cross Country Teams Sweep Regional Titles

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country team both came home with Regional titles and qualified for Friday’s state finals at Michigan International Speedway.

The boys’ team won the meet with 45 points, beating out Adrian with 48. Riverview also qualified with a third-place finish with 88.

Connell Alford led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in 16:25.

Bram Hartsuff came home fifth in 16L57, followed by Erik Reiber was seventh in 17:00. Zebedee Swager was 13th in 17:08, Jimmy Alford 22nd in 17:31, Jonas Norwood 25th in 17:38, and Caden Faupel 26th in 17:47.

The girls won with 49 points, beating out Dearborn Divine Child with 53 and Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard with 61.

Trilian Krug’s fourth place finish in 20:11 led the Bulldogs.

Rachel Bullock was seventh in 20:34, followed by Audra Guthre ninth in 20:46. Natalie Davies was 13th in 21:03, Kate Gaiser 19th in 21:37, Seren Angus 20th in 21:37, and Riley Thorburn 31st in 22:02.

Changes have been made to the state finals due to the pandemic. The D2 races for the boys will run Friday at 2:00 PM and the girls at 3:30 PM. Third-place regional teams will run with individual runners and the two races will have their times combined to figure out the final standings.

No cars will be allowed on the infield as in years past. Teams will have to carry tents in from the main parking lot if they wish to set one up inside the track. Spectators will be seated in the grandstand this year and will not be allowed on the infield.