Dexter Boys XC, McGill Qualify for D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys’ cross country team came home with a second place finish at the D1 Regional at Willow Metropark Saturday and qualified for Friday’s state finals at MIS.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 71 points, behind only Salem with 45. Plymouth qualified in third with 91 points.

On a beautiful fall morning and a fast course, the Dreadnaughts took advantage as all seven runners ran personal best times.

Conor Kolka led the Dreads with a fourth-place finish in 15:53.9, while Nathan Gariepy was eighth in 16:12.3.

Sam Melvin came home 14th in 16:27.3 and Josh Lamb 28th in 17:04. Brandon Anderson finished 33rd in 17:18.4, Zachary Swain 37th in 17:22.9, and Owen Ackerman 43rd

in 17:33.9

Amanda McGill qualified for the individual finals with a 9th

place finish overall in 19:44.2. She finished as the 4th place individual runner to move on to MIS Friday.

Chloe Sprague finished 23rd overall with a PR time of 20:37 and Quinn Hilla 39th in 21:26.7.

Changes have been made to the state finals due to the pandemic. The D1 races for the boys will run Friday at 10:00 AM and the McGill will run at 11:00 with the individuals and third-place regional teams. Third-place regional teams will run with individual runners and the two races will have their times combined to figure out the final standings.

No cars will be allowed on the infield as in years past. Teams will have to carry tents in from the main parking lot if they wish to set one up inside the track. Spectators will be seated in the grandstand this year and will not be allowed on the infield.