Ballet Chelsea 2020 Digital Fundraising Campaign

Ballet Chelsea is embarking upon a Digital Fundraising Campaign beginning November 6 through November 16. “We’re committed to remaining a source of joy, empowerment, health, and well-being for our community,” shared Board President John Shea.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some of the most significant challenges Ballet Chelsea may ever face. While confident that they will emerge from the crisis, a stronger, more resilient nonprofit organization, the organization has financial challenges that need to be addressed. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea relies on the community’s help to stay viable through this challenging period as they strive to maintain the excellence that their students and community have come to know and enjoy. More than ever, they need your support to offer training and scholarship to students. Ballet Chelsea’s role as a non-profit organization is crucial in creating educational and performance opportunities for students who do not have access to the arts and helping talented young artists achieve success beyond high school.

“Working on artistic projects during a global pandemic has led us to dig deeper, finding new and creative ways of working. Just as we never thought we would list a “barn” as a location for dance classes, we never imagined that we would be staging and filming a Nutcracker production that uses natural beauty as a backdrop for movement and music. We are grateful and excited for every opportunity to bring the joy of performance to our communities.” Wendi DuBois, Ballet Chelsea Artistic Director

“We’ve set a $20,000 goal to raise funds needed to keep our organization moving and viable,” shared Jean Delwiche, Studio Manager & Registrar. Over the last six-months, Ballet Chelsea has been working diligently to create a fall/winter instructional curriculum that maintains our commitment to high-caliber dance instruction while also remaining flexible to ever-changing circumstances due to COVID-19.”

Ballet Chelsea is offering a variety of program options for families from which to choose. All online instruction will be held over Zoom, while in-person classes will be offered both in the studios and at the Chelsea Fairgrounds in an open-air facility, which has been fitted with marley floor covering, barres, and stringent safety protocols.

Ballet Chelsea exists to share movement and music with their community and is passionate about elevating the art of dance through wellness, performance, education, and community outreach. The following is a snapshot of Ballet Chelsea’s community impact and engagement:

Educating 300 Students, including dancers from Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Ann Arbor, Saline, Ypsilanti, Grass Lake, Stockbridge, Jackson, Tecumseh, Onsted, and beyond.

Producing 2 full stage performances annually since 1997 totaling 115 performances, including the annual Nutcracker Performance each Holiday Season, in collaboration with Jackson Symphony Orchestra. BC has staged 8 full-length ballets from classical repertoire in addition to original works.

Offering a vibrant 2020 Performing Season, including a film production of A Very Merry Nutcracker in December and a sparkling rendition of Sleeping Beauty in the spring, TBD whether this is virtual or in person.

Providing scholarships and class discounts for students of up to 20k every year.

Employing 20 full-time and part-time faculty and staff members, working with over 50 volunteers who donate their time and talents.

Offering Community Outreach Performances at the University of Michigan Gift of Arts, pre-schools, middle schools, and retirement homes, namely CRC, Towsley Memory Care, John Ganton Countryside Grand, Silver Maples. Ballet Chelsea has also performed at community events, including the Chelsea Fair Parade, Chelsea Area Festivals & Events summer program, and Chelsea District Library.

Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) brings the gift of movement and music to many who would not otherwise have access to dance classes. Over 350 students and 40 aides across the county move with Ballet Chelsea’s ADP program.

To learn more about ADP, visit https://balletchelsea.org/adaptive-dance-program-adp/.

Ballet Chelsea needs your support during this critical time. During the upcoming Fundraiser, please consider making a gift to Ballet Chelsea by going to https://balletchelsea.org/. or Text BALLETCHELSEA to 443-21, follow the link, and help us come back to the stage and studio stronger than ever!

“Ballet Chelsea is seeking financial underwriting from leaders who are invested in the well-being of our community. We need your support in bringing this unique art experience to life. If you are interested in supporting us, please contact me, Wendi DuBois, at wendi@balletchelsea.org. Thank you!”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.