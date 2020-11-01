Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Claims 23rd Straight SEC Title

Make it 23 straight years of domination for the Dexter girls’ swim and dive team as the Dreadnaughts claimed another title for the program that has not finished out of the top spot in the conference since 1996.

The SEC White Finals had a different look this year as the top four teams met in Chelsea and the other teams met at Ypsilanti Lincoln with the results being merged for the final standings.

The mixed results did not bother Dexter as the Dreads won 10 of 12 events on its way to a runaway victory.

Dexter finished with 720 points, easily outdistancing second-place Chelsea with 446.

The diving event was the highlight of the meet, even though it was held Friday night.

Lily Witte smashed the 27-year Chelsea pool record by 46 points for the 11-dive event. Witte finished with a score of 496.35, beating the previous record of 450.40 set by a Tecumseh diver in 1993.

Dexter's Lily Witte smashed the 26-year old Chelsea pool 11-dive record at the SEC White Finals. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter swept the event with Vivian Kinnard in second and Elysa Grossman third.

Hailee Water led the Dreadnaughts with four first-place finishes. She won the 200 and 500 free races, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Charlotte Schultz, Witte, and Marea Balcom, and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Balcom, Lauren Witte, and Schultz.

Hailee Waters was in on four SEC White titles at the Finals. Photo by Mike Williamson

Schultz also won the 100 back and Balcom won the 50 free.

Emma Sortor won the 100 butterfly and Delaney Parker won the 100 breast and both were part of the winning 200 medley relay with Lauren Witte and Holly Durand.

Second place finishes went to Schultz in the 200 IM, Durand the 50 free, Lauren Witte the 100 butterfly and 100 back, and Natalie Koenn 100 breast.

Also earning All-SEC honors with third place finishes were Maddy Matos in the 200 free and Durand the 100 free.