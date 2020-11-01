Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Second at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team hosted part of the SEC White Finals Friday and Saturday and finished in second place.

The Bulldogs hosted the top four teams in the conference, while the other teams swam at Ypsilanti Lincoln and they combined the times for the final results.

While the Bulldogs did not win any events, they used their depth to claim the second-place spot in the standings.

Bella Turner was ALL-SEC White in four events to lead the Bulldogs. She was second in the 100 and 200 free races, was part of the 200 medley relay that finished third along with Katie Leissner, Jessica Neff, and Amanda Dosey, and was part of the 400 free relay that finished third along with Riley Monahan, Chelsea Paddock, and Leissner.

Monahan was second in the 500 free and the 200 free relay team of Paddock, Dosey, Neff, and Monahan was second.

Fourth-place finishes went to Monahan in the 200 free, Molly Jacobson diving, and Neff the 100 breast.