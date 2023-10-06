Main Street Park Alliance Finalizes Purchase of Former Federal Screw Works Property

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) is thrilled to announce the finalized purchase of the former Federal Screw Works site at 500 S. Main. MSPA signed a purchase agreement in August of 2022 with previous owners, Magellan Development Company, who purchased the property in 2007 and completed some building demolition and environmental remediation in 2012. Complications with zoning and environmental conditions prohibited successful redevelopment of the site. Upon signing the purchase agreement, MSPA completed extensive environmental testing with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the City of Chelsea, and the Washtenaw County Brownfield Authority.

Joe Ziolkowski, MSPA board member and lead developer, shares, “We are grateful for the successful negotiations with Magellan Development Company. Magellan’s founder, Rene Papo, had a vision for a thriving redevelopment of 500 S. Main. St. While MSPA will not be developing the property in Papo’s vision as a commercial center, we will create an active, dynamic, and welcoming space for Chelsea area residents to enjoy. Main Street Park Alliance recognizes the Papo Family for their generous price reduction for the property; we intend to include a commemorative plaque at the park acknowledging Rene Papo’s contributions to Chelsea.”

This milestone allows MSPA to begin additional environmental remediation efforts on the property. Main Street Park Alliance is working closely with EGLE and the City’s environmental consultant and has already submitted a Response Activity Plan (ResAp) to EGLE. The property transfer will also allow the Main Street Park Alliance to move forward with planning and resource alignment. Viridis, MSPA’s park design firm, will conduct a robust community and stakeholder input phase to inform the design work. To learn more, get updates, or contribute $5 to our Small Gifts Campaign, visit www.mainstreetpark.org