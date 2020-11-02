Area Jurisdictions Show High Percentage of Absentee Ballots Already Returned

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Absentee voting has skyrocketed for tomorrow’s election. More than 2.6 million Michigan citizens have already voted in the Nov. 3 election. That’s more than half the 5.08 million total turnout in the 2008 presidential election, which was the highest turnout in Michigan history.

“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”

As illustrated below, the State of Michigan reports that local municipalities are not only showing record numbers of absentee ballots issued, but a majority of those votes have already been returned to local clerk offices.

A breakdown of absentee voting by Michigan jurisdiction is available here.

Today, the day before the election, voters who have yet to turn in their absentee ballot should not use the mail, but drop it off in person at the clerk’s office. Voters may give their ballot to immediate family or a member of their household to drop off for them. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. If the dropbox is not in their jurisdiction, the ballot will not be counted.

Voters can track their absentee ballot at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

by filling out the brief information.

Below are the stats on absentee ballots as issued by the State on 10-30-20.