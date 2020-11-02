Chelsea MI
11-02-2020 6:42am

Area Jurisdictions Show High Percentage of Absentee Ballots Already Returned

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Absentee voting has skyrocketed for tomorrow’s election. More than 2.6 million Michigan citizens have already voted in the Nov. 3 election. That’s more than half the 5.08 million total turnout in the 2008 presidential election, which was the highest turnout in Michigan history.

“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”

As illustrated below, the State of Michigan reports that local municipalities are not only showing record numbers of absentee ballots issued, but a majority of those votes have already been returned to local clerk offices.

A breakdown of absentee voting by Michigan jurisdiction is available here.

Today, the day before the election, voters who have yet to turn in their absentee ballot should not use the mail, but drop it off in person at the clerk’s office. Voters may give their ballot to immediate family or a member of their household to drop off for them. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. If the dropbox is not in their jurisdiction, the ballot will not be counted.

Voters can track their absentee ballot at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index
by filling out the brief information.

Below are the stats on absentee ballots as issued by the State on 10-30-20.

Ballots Issued

Ballots Returned

CHELSEA CITY

2,867

2,413

DEXTER CITY

2,266

1,891

DEXTER TOWNSHIP

3,428

2,751

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

500

365

LIMA TOWNSHIP

1,945

1,556

LODI TOWNSHIP

3,123

2,566

LYNDON TOWNSHIP

1,323

1,046

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP

1,962

1,530

SALINE CITY

4,410

3,553

SALINE TOWNSHIP

782

587

SCIO TOWNSHIP

9,985

8,372

SHARON TOWNSHIP

698

515

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP

1,637

1,301

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP

3,581

2,855
