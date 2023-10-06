Chelsea Golfers Finish Third in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ golf team wrapped up its regular season with a fourth-place finish at the SEC Finals and earned a third-place overall finish in the final SEC White standings.

The Bulldogs finished with 16 points in the final standing to tie with Tecumseh. Pinckney won the league title with 32 and Adrian was second with 24.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 429 at the SEC Finals at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Ann Arbor.

Pinckney easily won the event with a 365. Adrian was second and Tecumseh third.

Avery Olaveson led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole score of 105.

Libby Wacker shot 107, Maggie Baldwin 108, and Piper Diesing 109. Maya Valik shot a round of 117 and Kate McKenzie 118.

The Bulldogs will take part in the D3 Regional in Grosse Ile Monday.