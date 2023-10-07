Chelsea MI
10-07-2023 12:42pm

Photo Gallery: 2023 Chelsea Homecoming Excellence Awards Nominees and Winner

Chelsea High School celebrated its Homecoming with a big football win to clinch the SEC White title and named its Excellence Award Winners for 2023.

The Chelsea Excellence Award honors one student representing each grade, selected by their classmates, who embodies the qualities and characteristics outlined in our District’s Portrait of a Graduate. These are the nominees honored by their classmates for exemplifying what it means to be a Chelsea Bulldog.

The 2023 Chelsea Excellence Award winners- Senior Mitchell Brown, Junior Indiana Hurst, Sophomore Hunter Burk, and Freshman Leo Alafita.

Senior Nominees

Mitchell Brown

Madeline Collins

Lindsay Favre

Leila Wells

Junior Nominees

Gavin Cagney

Indiana Hurst

Ellie Kuck

Avery Lay

Sophomore Nominees

Charlie Bianchi

Samantha Bieber

Hunter Burk

Christian Gough

Freshman Nominees

Leo Alafita

Jacob Hackett

Ruby Jackson

Adri Yado

Photos by Mike Williamson

