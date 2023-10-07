Photo Gallery: 2023 Chelsea Homecoming Excellence Awards Nominees and Winner
Chelsea High School celebrated its Homecoming with a big football win to clinch the SEC White title and named its Excellence Award Winners for 2023.
The Chelsea Excellence Award honors one student representing each grade, selected by their classmates, who embodies the qualities and characteristics outlined in our District’s Portrait of a Graduate. These are the nominees honored by their classmates for exemplifying what it means to be a Chelsea Bulldog.
The 2023 Chelsea Excellence Award winners- Senior Mitchell Brown, Junior Indiana Hurst, Sophomore Hunter Burk, and Freshman Leo Alafita.
Senior Nominees
Mitchell Brown
Madeline Collins
Lindsay Favre
Leila Wells
Junior Nominees
Gavin Cagney
Indiana Hurst
Ellie Kuck
Avery Lay
Sophomore Nominees
Charlie Bianchi
Samantha Bieber
Hunter Burk
Christian Gough
Freshman Nominees
Leo Alafita
Jacob Hackett
Ruby Jackson
Adri Yado
Photos by Mike Williamson