Chelsea Swim and Dive Stays on Top of SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team improved to 3-0 in the SEC White with an impressive 141-31 win over Tecumseh last week.

The Bulldogs took the top spot in all 12 events while finishing second in nine and sweeping the top three places in five.

Paiton Doyle was in on three wins to lead the way for Chelsea. She led the sweep of the 100 breast with Brooke Paddock finishing second and Sabrina Westcott third, and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Keygan Monahan, Gabriella Burgess, and Gabi Rudolph. She was also part of the winning 200 free relay with Remi Kint, Tallulah Gorby, and Paddock.

Paddock also picked up her third win by taking first in the 200 free with Ruby Jackson finishing second.

Jackson picked up a win in the 100 back and was part of the winning 400 free relay along with Sofia DeMea, Burgess, and Clara Johnson.

Monahan led the sweep of the 500 by taking first with Rudolph second and Sydney Barston third.

Barston led the sweep of the 50 free with Monahan placing second and DeMea third, while Kint won the 100 free.

Johns won the 100 fly with Addie Kennedy finishing second.

Chelsea picked up sweeps in the 200 IM with Emma Zachrich, Burgess, and Isabelle Tuell taking the top three spots and in diving with Anna McAllister, Gorby, and Lily Paddock taking the top three places on the board.

The Bulldogs will take on Jackson in a key SEC White matchup at home Thursday night.