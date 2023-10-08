Custom Ideation Opens Office in Downtown Chelsea

After years of operating a business from home and out of the local coffeehouses, Chelsea’s marketing firm called Custom Ideation has opened in downtown Chelsea in the Sylvan Building on Main St at 114 N Main, #7.

Custom Ideation owner Kimber Zatkovich said “We are thrilled to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Chelsea community, friends, and family for joining us at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce. The evening was a tremendous success, and we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we received.”

Zatkovich continued “ Moving into this new office space in the heart of Chelsea marks an important milestone for Custom Ideation, and we were delighted to celebrate with members of our community. The turnout and enthusiasm were beyond our expectations, and we are humbled by the positive response received.”

“During the ceremony, we had the opportunity to showcase our family of brands and highlight the products/services each of them offer through swag bag drawings. We value the client partnerships we have built, and we look forward to further collaboration and engagement with the community neighbors, our clients, and our strategic partners.” Zatkovich concluded.

For more information about Custom Ideation please contact:

Kimber Zatkovich, Owner - Custom Ideation

734.660.4640

kimber@customideation.com