2020 Vote: Western Washtenaw City Council Election Results

| 2`min | by Doug Marrin |

While the State of Michigan, as well as other states, finish adding up their votes, Washtenaw County reports that 100% of the ballots have been tallied.

Dexter City Council had three seats open. Zach Michels retained his seat on the Council and is joined by newcomers Jamie Griffin and Wa-Louisa Hubbard.

Dexter City Council

Jamie Griffin

306

832

1138

20.96%

Wa-Louisa Hubbard

194

869

1063

19.58%

Phillip Mekas

139

467

606

11.16%

Zach Michels

172

862

1034

19.04%

Cole Miller

166

689

855

15.75%

James Smith

146

575

721

13.28%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

1

12

13

0.24%

Saline Mayor Brian Marl was reelected by a wide margin. Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach retained their City Council seats are joined by newcomer Dawn Krause.

Saline City Mayor

Brian D. Marl

916

2297

3213

60.94%

Christen Mitchell

556

1486

2042

38.73%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

12

5

17

0.32%

Saline City Council

Brian Cassise

406

583

989

8.09%

Janet Dillon

568

1879

2447

20.01%

Dean Benjamin Girbach

649

1937

2586

21.15%

Jenn Harmount

422

1221

1643

13.44%

Dawn Krause

515

1762

2277

18.62%

Heidi McClelland

637

1628

2265

18.52%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

15

5

20

0.16%

In Manchester, three incumbents—Dana Andrews, Patrick DuRussel, and Martin Way—ran unopposed for their spots on the Village Council. Patricia Vailliencourt was elected Village President.

Manchester Village President

Audra F. Schebella

327

0

327

31.11%

Patricia K. Vailliencourt

715

0

715

68.03%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

9

0

9

0.86%

Manchester Village Trustee

Dana R. Andrews

681

0

681

34.82%

Patrick J. DuRussel

672

0

672

34.36%

Martin J. Way

596

0

596

30.47%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

7

0

7

0.36%

In Pinckney, Councilmember Rebecca Foster ran unopposed for Village President. Village President Linda Lavey and Councilmember Brian Matson both ran unopposed for Village Council Seats. One spot on the Council remains open.

In other regional news, Donna Lasinski retained her seat in Lansing. Washtenaw County Commissioners Jason Maciejewski and Sue Shink were also reelected.

Rep in State Legislature 52nd District

Donna Lasinski

10286

25696

35982

58.93%

Greg Marquis

14176

10846

25022

40.98%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

34

25

59

0.10%

County Commissioner 1st District

Jason Maciejewski

2572

15037

17609

63.80%

Rod Anderson

3985

5992

9977

36.15%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

8

8

16

0.06%

County Commissioner 2nd District

Sue Shink

2207

11598

13805

55.62%

Scott Inman

4740

5605

10345

41.68%

Eric Borregard

245

415

660

2.66%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

5

6

11

0.04%

Voters in the City of Dexter approved a charter amendment requiring the sale of city property to be put to a public vote.

Dexter City Charter Amendment

Yes

363

990

1353

50.86%

No

288

1019

1307

49.14%

With 82% of Michigan’s votes counted as of this writing, the Associated Press has called incumbent Tim Walberg (Rep) as defeating challenger Gretchen Driskell (Dem) by a margin of 58.7% to 41.3% to represent District 7 in Washington.

A complete list of Washtenaw County election results can be found at https://electionresults.ewashtenaw.org/electionreporting/nov2020/index.jsp

