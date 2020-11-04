2020 Vote: Western Washtenaw City Council Election Results
| 2`min | by Doug Marrin |
While the State of Michigan, as well as other states, finish adding up their votes, Washtenaw County reports that 100% of the ballots have been tallied.
Dexter City Council had three seats open. Zach Michels retained his seat on the Council and is joined by newcomers Jamie Griffin and Wa-Louisa Hubbard.
|
Dexter City Council
|
Jamie Griffin
|
306
|
832
|
1138
|
20.96%
|
Wa-Louisa Hubbard
|
194
|
869
|
1063
|
19.58%
|
Phillip Mekas
|
139
|
467
|
606
|
11.16%
|
Zach Michels
|
172
|
862
|
1034
|
19.04%
|
Cole Miller
|
166
|
689
|
855
|
15.75%
|
James Smith
|
146
|
575
|
721
|
13.28%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
1
|
12
|
13
|
0.24%
Saline Mayor Brian Marl was reelected by a wide margin. Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach retained their City Council seats are joined by newcomer Dawn Krause.
|
Saline City Mayor
|
Brian D. Marl
|
916
|
2297
|
3213
|
60.94%
|
Christen Mitchell
|
556
|
1486
|
2042
|
38.73%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
12
|
5
|
17
|
0.32%
|
Saline City Council
|
Brian Cassise
|
406
|
583
|
989
|
8.09%
|
Janet Dillon
|
568
|
1879
|
2447
|
20.01%
|
Dean Benjamin Girbach
|
649
|
1937
|
2586
|
21.15%
|
Jenn Harmount
|
422
|
1221
|
1643
|
13.44%
|
Dawn Krause
|
515
|
1762
|
2277
|
18.62%
|
Heidi McClelland
|
637
|
1628
|
2265
|
18.52%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
15
|
5
|
20
|
0.16%
In Manchester, three incumbents—Dana Andrews, Patrick DuRussel, and Martin Way—ran unopposed for their spots on the Village Council. Patricia Vailliencourt was elected Village President.
|
Manchester Village President
|
Audra F. Schebella
|
327
|
0
|
327
|
31.11%
|
Patricia K. Vailliencourt
|
715
|
0
|
715
|
68.03%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
9
|
0
|
9
|
0.86%
|
Manchester Village Trustee
|
Dana R. Andrews
|
681
|
0
|
681
|
34.82%
|
Patrick J. DuRussel
|
672
|
0
|
672
|
34.36%
|
Martin J. Way
|
596
|
0
|
596
|
30.47%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
0.36%
In Pinckney, Councilmember Rebecca Foster ran unopposed for Village President. Village President Linda Lavey and Councilmember Brian Matson both ran unopposed for Village Council Seats. One spot on the Council remains open.
In other regional news, Donna Lasinski retained her seat in Lansing. Washtenaw County Commissioners Jason Maciejewski and Sue Shink were also reelected.
|
Rep in State Legislature 52nd District
|
Donna Lasinski
|
10286
|
25696
|
35982
|
58.93%
|
Greg Marquis
|
14176
|
10846
|
25022
|
40.98%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
34
|
25
|
59
|
0.10%
|
County Commissioner 1st District
|
Jason Maciejewski
|
2572
|
15037
|
17609
|
63.80%
|
Rod Anderson
|
3985
|
5992
|
9977
|
36.15%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
0.06%
|
County Commissioner 2nd District
|
Sue Shink
|
2207
|
11598
|
13805
|
55.62%
|
Scott Inman
|
4740
|
5605
|
10345
|
41.68%
|
Eric Borregard
|
245
|
415
|
660
|
2.66%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
0.04%
Voters in the City of Dexter approved a charter amendment requiring the sale of city property to be put to a public vote.
|
Dexter City Charter Amendment
|
Yes
|
363
|
990
|
1353
|
50.86%
|
No
|
288
|
1019
|
1307
|
49.14%
With 82% of Michigan’s votes counted as of this writing, the Associated Press has called incumbent Tim Walberg (Rep) as defeating challenger Gretchen Driskell (Dem) by a margin of 58.7% to 41.3% to represent District 7 in Washington.
A complete list of Washtenaw County election results can be found at https://electionresults.ewashtenaw.org/electionreporting/nov2020/index.jsp