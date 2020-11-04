2020 Vote: Western Washtenaw City Council Election Results

| 2`min | by Doug Marrin |

While the State of Michigan, as well as other states, finish adding up their votes, Washtenaw County reports that 100% of the ballots have been tallied.

Dexter City Council had three seats open. Zach Michels retained his seat on the Council and is joined by newcomers Jamie Griffin and Wa-Louisa Hubbard.

Dexter City Council View Precinct Detail Jamie Griffin 306 832 1138 20.96% Wa-Louisa Hubbard 194 869 1063 19.58% Phillip Mekas 139 467 606 11.16% Zach Michels 172 862 1034 19.04% Cole Miller 166 689 855 15.75% James Smith 146 575 721 13.28% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 12 13 0.24%

Saline Mayor Brian Marl was reelected by a wide margin. Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach retained their City Council seats are joined by newcomer Dawn Krause.

Saline City Mayor View Precinct Detail Brian D. Marl 916 2297 3213 60.94% Christen Mitchell 556 1486 2042 38.73% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 12 5 17 0.32% Saline City Council View Precinct Detail Brian Cassise 406 583 989 8.09% Janet Dillon 568 1879 2447 20.01% Dean Benjamin Girbach 649 1937 2586 21.15% Jenn Harmount 422 1221 1643 13.44% Dawn Krause 515 1762 2277 18.62% Heidi McClelland 637 1628 2265 18.52% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 15 5 20 0.16%

In Manchester, three incumbents—Dana Andrews, Patrick DuRussel, and Martin Way—ran unopposed for their spots on the Village Council. Patricia Vailliencourt was elected Village President.

Manchester Village President View Precinct Detail Audra F. Schebella 327 0 327 31.11% Patricia K. Vailliencourt 715 0 715 68.03% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 0 9 0.86% Manchester Village Trustee View Precinct Detail Dana R. Andrews 681 0 681 34.82% Patrick J. DuRussel 672 0 672 34.36% Martin J. Way 596 0 596 30.47% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 7 0 7 0.36%

In Pinckney, Councilmember Rebecca Foster ran unopposed for Village President. Village President Linda Lavey and Councilmember Brian Matson both ran unopposed for Village Council Seats. One spot on the Council remains open.

In other regional news, Donna Lasinski retained her seat in Lansing. Washtenaw County Commissioners Jason Maciejewski and Sue Shink were also reelected.

Rep in State Legislature 52nd District View Precinct Detail Donna Lasinski 10286 25696 35982 58.93% Greg Marquis 14176 10846 25022 40.98% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 34 25 59 0.10% County Commissioner 1st District View Precinct Detail Jason Maciejewski 2572 15037 17609 63.80% Rod Anderson 3985 5992 9977 36.15% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 8 16 0.06% County Commissioner 2nd District View Precinct Detail Sue Shink 2207 11598 13805 55.62% Scott Inman 4740 5605 10345 41.68% Eric Borregard 245 415 660 2.66% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 5 6 11 0.04%

Voters in the City of Dexter approved a charter amendment requiring the sale of city property to be put to a public vote.

Dexter City Charter Amendment View Precinct Detail Yes 363 990 1353 50.86% No 288 1019 1307 49.14%

With 82% of Michigan’s votes counted as of this writing, the Associated Press has called incumbent Tim Walberg (Rep) as defeating challenger Gretchen Driskell (Dem) by a margin of 58.7% to 41.3% to represent District 7 in Washington.

A complete list of Washtenaw County election results can be found at https://electionresults.ewashtenaw.org/electionreporting/nov2020/index.jsp