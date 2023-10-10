CPD Weekly Report, 10-10-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4082

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: October 8, 2023

Time: 1:56 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr. for the report of a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the staff, who stated that a physical altercation had just taken place between two patrons, and the parties involved had been separated. The officers made contact with the victim, who stated that there had been a physical altercation and he had been punched in the face by the suspect. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old Jackson man and was still on scene. The officers gathered statements from both parties involved. At the time of the report, the victim stated that he would like to press charges. The case will be reviewed and submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s to determine what, if any, charges would be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 23-4066

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: October 6, 2023

Time: 10:12 am

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department front desk and stated that he needed to report a bank fraud complaint. The complainant stated that while reviewing his bank accounts, he had noticed some suspicious activity that had recently taken place. The complainant stated that he believed an unknown suspect had gained access to his online account and created a bill pay request to a private individual that the complainant had no knowledge of. The complainant discovered that this had happened an additional time, and at that point, the suspect was believed to have made a transfer from savings to the checking account to cover the bill pay request. The complainant stated that after the incident was reported to his financial institution, they advised him that this had happened two additional times, but they were able to stop those transactions from going through. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect.