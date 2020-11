2020 Vote: Western Washtenaw Township Election Results

| 5 min | by Doug Marrin |

With the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office reporting that all the votes have been counted, some townships in The Sun Times News readership saw big changes from yesterday’s election.

Incumbent Dexter Township Supervisor, Harley Rider, was edged out by challenger Diane Ratkovich. Three new faces were elected onto the Board—Karen Nolte, Laura Sanders, and Karen Sikkenga. Trustee Jim Drolett retained his seat.

Dexter Twp Supervisor View Precinct Detail Diane Ratkovich 366 1938 2304 50.52% Harley B. Rider 866 1387 2253 49.40% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 1 4 0.09% Dexter Twp Clerk View Precinct Detail Michelle Stamboulellis 431 2173 2604 57.97% Mark Wojno 785 1100 1885 41.96% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0 3 0.07% Dexter Twp Treasurer View Precinct Detail Maris Metz 366 1893 2259 50.45% Libby Brushaber 844 1373 2217 49.51% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0 2 0.04% Dexter Twp Trustee View Precinct Detail Karen Nolte 363 1987 2350 15.10% Laura L. Sanders 367 2011 2378 15.28% Karen Kim Sikkenga 341 1955 2296 14.76% Michael Compton 793 1172 1965 12.63% James Drolett 807 1276 2083 13.39% Bill Gajewski 777 1157 1934 12.43% Mark D. Mesko 812 1226 2038 13.10% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 67 449 516 3.32%

Bridgewater, Freedom, Lima, Lodi, Lyndon, Manchester, and Saline townships held few surprises with many seats going unchallenged.

Scio Township has a new Supervisor, Will Hathaway, who ran unchallenged. Jessica Flintoft and Donna Palmer retain their positions as Clerk and Treasurer. Voters favored the 4 Democrats over the 2 Republicans to fill the Township Board.

Scio Twp Supervisor View Precinct Detail Will Hathaway 1195 7555 8750 97.82% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 43 152 195 2.18% Scio Twp Clerk View Precinct Detail Jessica Flintoft 1193 7649 8842 99.40% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 28 25 53 0.60% Scio Twp Treasurer View Precinct Detail Donna E. Palmer 1190 7594 8784 99.32% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 28 32 60 0.68% Scio Twp Trustee View Precinct Detail Jackie Courteau 964 7087 8051 20.97% Alec Jerome 909 6919 7828 20.39% Kathleen Knol 985 7169 8154 21.24% Jane E. Vogel 958 7105 8063 21.00% Edward Frutig 1014 2184 3198 8.33% William M. Gordon 986 2049 3035 7.91% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 23 37 60 0.16%

No surprises in Sharon Township.

Sharon Twp Supervisor View Precinct Detail Peter Psarouthakis 463 429 892 98.35% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 10 5 15 1.65% Sharon Twp Clerk View Precinct Detail Kimberley A. Potocki 465 426 891 99.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 5 9 1.00% Sharon Twp Treasurer View Precinct Detail Brian J. Brickley 213 306 519 98.48% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 2 8 1.52% Sharon Twp Trustee View Precinct Detail Chelsea Mikel 445 374 819 67.35% Trudi Cooper 131 257 388 31.91% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 3 9 0.74%

Sylvan Township has a new Supervisor in David Brooks taking over from Interim Supervisor Kurt Koseck. Rodney Branham and Kathleen Kennedy retained their positions as Treasurer and Clerk as did Sandra Schultz as Trustee. Kurt Koseck was also elected into a Trustee position.

Sylvan Twp Supervisor View Precinct Detail David Brooks 227 592 819 50.81% Clifford Camp 49 102 151 9.37% Scott E. Cooper 190 444 634 39.33% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 5 8 0.50% Sylvan Twp Clerk View Precinct Detail Kathleen Kennedy 311 1113 1424 98.96% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 10 5 15 1.04% Sylvan Twp Treasurer View Precinct Detail Cyndi Jabara 184 837 1021 47.31% Rodney Branham 465 669 1134 52.55% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 2 3 0.14% Sylvan Twp Trustee View Precinct Detail Sandra E. Schulze 174 845 1019 32.38% Kurt P. Koseck 459 675 1134 36.03% Amanda Nimke-Ballard 263 728 991 31.49% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 1 3 0.10%

In Webster, John Kingsley was unchallenged in retaining his position as Supervisor. Barbara Calleja and John Scharf also retained their positions as Clerk and Treasurer. Trustees Dan Munzel and John Westman were reelected as Trustees and will be joined by newcomers Shelly Vrsek and Jeff Harms.

Webster Twp Supervisor View Precinct Detail John V. Kingsley 954 1763 2717 98.62% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 11 27 38 1.38% Webster Twp Clerk View Precinct Detail Barbara Calleja 461 2351 2812 98.81% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 20 14 34 1.19% Webster Twp Treasurer View Precinct Detail John Scharf 927 1724 2651 98.99% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 11 16 27 1.01% Webster Twp Trustee View Precinct Detail Dan Munzel 342 2244 2586 19.04% Shelly Vrsek 294 2115 2409 17.74% Bryan Danek 851 1239 2090 15.39% Jeff Harms 841 1271 2112 15.55% Richard Kleinschmidt 810 1225 2035 14.99% John H. Westman 833 1496 2329 17.15% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 16 19 0.14%

Washtenaw County’s complete election results can be found at https://electionresults.ewashtenaw.org/electionreporting/nov2020/index.jsp