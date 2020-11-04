Election 2020: Chelsea Board of Education results

The results are in for the Chelsea School District Board of Education race.

There are two openings on the school board and the top two candidates will fill them. The following results combine tallies from Washtenaw County and Jackson County.

Tammy Lehman received 4,876 votes.

Eric E. Wilkinson received 4,478 votes.

Dana Durst received 3,632 votes.

Mark VanDeWege was a write-in candidate and according to the Washtenaw County results there were 1,759 unassigned write-in votes.