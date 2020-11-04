Voters make their picks for Chelsea school board

Now that the results are in from the Nov. 3 election, the Chelsea School District community can expect to see a familiar face and a new one at upcoming board of education meetings.

Both winning candidates will serve a six-year term on the seven-person, decision-making board.

Incumbent candidate Tammy Lehman was the leading vote-getter with 4,876 votes. She was first elected to the school board in 2010.

In getting re-elected, Lehman brings with her a lot of experience. She has served as the board’s Vice President and Treasurer.

The Sun Times News caught up with Lehman to ask her how she felt about the vote.

“I would like to say thank you for all the support from the community,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without you. I look forward to representing you for the next six years. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to me.”

The other winner is Eric Wilkinson, who garnered 4,478 votes. This was his first time running for elected office.

Incumbent Dana Durst came up short at 3,632 votes and so did write-candidate Mark VanDeWege.

Wilkinson brings with him a fresh view and a desire to better connect with the community.

“I look forward to serving the Chelsea community,” Wilkinson said. “I appreciate all of the support that I received and will work to represent this community well.”

He said one goal that he wants to help improve is communication between the board and residents.

“This was a common concern brought up during the election,” he said.

“I would also want to continue the work started to return to our schools back to a more normal, full schedule of education,” he said of another goal. “The current board and administration have done well in getting the schools reopened, but my concern is that we will continue to face more challenges in the year ahead.”