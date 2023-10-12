Gallery 100 Showcases Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild’s Diverse Talents

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Gallery 100 at Silver Maples, invites art enthusiasts and the general public to experience a captivating journey into the world of fiber art with their latest exhibition, "Celebrating Fiber Art." The Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild exhibit features an array of stunning and imaginative pieces, including Kathy Zasuwa's mesmerizing creation, "Out of the Blue," which transports viewers into a realm of abstract expressionism crafted with fabric and embroidery.

From abstract to representational, this exhibition presents a rich tapestry of artistic expression, showcasing the talents of the Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild's many members. The exhibit will be hosted at Gallery 100, offering a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of tradition and innovation within the realm of fiber art. The exhibit opens on November 3 and will run until January 3.

Founded in 1956, the Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild has been a hub for fiber artists, fostering creativity and community among its members. This educational, not-for-profit club serves as a platform for fiber artists to connect, exchange ideas, and expand their knowledge of fiber art through workshops and lectures.

The public is cordially invited to an opening reception at Gallery 100 on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 pm. This event provides a chance to engage with the artists, gain insights into their creative processes, and witness the evolution of one of the world's oldest art forms, enriched by modern techniques and fresh perspectives.

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of fiber art at "Celebrating Fiber Art." Discover the boundless creativity and innovation that this timeless art form continues to inspire.

Event Details:

What: "Celebrating Fiber Art" Exhibit

Where: Gallery 100

Address: 100 Silver Maples Drive, Chelsea, Michigan

Exhibition Dates: November 3, 2023 to January 3, 2024

Opening Reception: Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm

Free event with ample and free parking

For more information about the Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild and the "Celebrating Fiber Art" exhibit, please visit Gallery 100 https://silvermaples.org/gallery100/. For more information about the exhibit please emailwnichols@silvermaples.org.

###

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Gallery 100 welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to explore and experience art. Gallery 100 offers engaging exhibitions and community programming of all varieties: artist talks, a residency program, studio classes, and more. Artists interested in exhibiting their work at Gallery 100, please email wnichols@silvermaples.org.