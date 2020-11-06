Fire Risk Heightened Across Michigan Through the Weekend

| 1 min | from MDNR |

Planning to take advantage of nice weather to get rid of fall leaves and yard debris? The warm, dry fall weather also means the fire risk is higher than usual.

With the lack of rainfall in the state over the past week, grasses and leaves have become dry. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

“If you would like to burn, check online for the current status of burn permits in your area,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Dry leaves add to the fuel on the ground that can make a fire take off quickly.”

Burn permits are required statewide. For the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit. to see if burning is allowed in your area. Elsewhere, contact your local municipality or fire department.

Fire danger is expected to remain high across most of the state until early next week.

Rogers said potential for fire is highest in the southern Lower Peninsula; firefighters on Wednesday battled a 100-acre fire in Livingston County. So far this year, DNR crews have fought nearly 190 fires that burned more than 800 acres statewide.

To reduce the risk of fire: