Chelsea Tennis "Dynasty" Continues with Regional title

If you called the Chelsea boys' tennis team a dynasty in local tennis, it would be hard to prove you wrong.

The Bulldogs continued their dominance of local boys' tennis by winning its third straight D3 Regional title and qualified for the state finals for the 14th straight year.

You would have to go back to 1999 to find the last time that Chelsea did not win a league title as the Bulldogs clinched it 23rd straight SEC White title by finishing 5-0 in the conference.

Chelsea dominated the D3 regional they hosted Wednesday, winning seven of eight flights on their way to 22 points and beating out second-place Richland Gull- Lake with 13.

Mason Strach won the one singles title by taking the flight with a third-set tiebreaker of 10-5 and finishing 3-0 on the day.

Ryan Fredrickson cruised to the two-singles title, going 3-0 on the day while just losing three games in the three matches.

Jack Murray won hits three-singles championship match 6-2, 6-3 to finish 3-0, while Keegan Van Batavia won his title match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to claim the four singles crown.

Owen McCulloch and Julien Korner teamed to win the one-doubles title 6-3, 6-2 and finished 3-0.

Luke Mourad and Benjamin Tetens claimed the two doubles title with a three-set 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win and finished 3-0, while Zachary Sing and Logan Fansler were 3-0 and won the three-doubles title 6-4, 6-3.

James Reid and Bradley Dunn picked up one win at four doubles for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will take part in the D3 state finals in Kalamazoo October 20-21.