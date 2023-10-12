Area Field Hockey Teams Set for State Title Runs

The three area field hockey teams are heavy favorites to go far in the MHSFHA field hockey state tournament that starts next week.

Defending state champion Dexter, is once again the number one seed of the D2 tournament.

The SEC champion Dreadnaughts will enter the tournament with a 15-1-2 overall record and will open its state tournament run with a game against St. Catherine.

Chelsea will be the number-two seed in Division 2 with a 7-5-3 overall record. Three of their five losses were to Division 1 teams and the other two were to rival Dexter, with the last game between the two being a hard fought 2-1 win for the Dreadnaughts.

The Bulldogs will open with a matchup against Ann Arbor Greenhills.

Saline will be the two seed in the Division 1 tournament.

The Hornets enter the tournament with a 7-3-2 overall record. They are the only team to beat top seed Ann Arbor Skyline this season.

Saline will open with the winner of Northville and Dearborn.