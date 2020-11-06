What’s Happening in Chelsea at Wine, Women & Shopping 2020

| 4 min | from D&B Strategic Marketing |

As the holiday shopping season hits full swing this year, Chelsea’s small, locally owned businesses find themselves in a unique position. The outbreak of the coronavirus forced many small businesses to close in March. While that was devastating, the closures have led many local and loyal customers to recognize just how vital of a role these businesses play in making the community a great place to live and visit. “We have confidence in our community to rally around the local business owners - and in return, we promise a safe and festive shopping experience. We will be featuring a variety of promotions, great gifts, and decor that will make your holiday season sparkle!” Shared Carolyn McNagny, owner of Bumble’s Dry Goods.

This year’s Wine, Women & Shopping event has been expanded to accommodate the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ capacity guidelines giving shoppers more opportunities to shop and dine safely. Each business requires masks to be worn, enforces social distancing, and will have sanitizer readily available.

Participating merchants will be offering an array of unique items, ranging from custom-designed jewelry, motawi tile, pottery, clothing, accessories, holiday decor, garden and outdoor decor, soap, and skincare, fresh and permanent floral arrangements, appliances, throw blankets, a boatload of new inventory, fall meal ingredients, snacks, and more.

Chelsea restaurants welcome you while you are out and about shopping. They will have featured beverages, wine, beer, and specialty cocktails, accompanied by various menu options ranging from light feasting to full lunch and dinner menus and, of course, dessert! Check out their online ordering options as well.

You are encouraged to reach out to participating merchants to learn more about what they are featuring at this link https://www.shopchelseamich.com/wine-women-shopping.

What will be happening during the days from November 14- November 22?

Saturday, November 14th, and Sunday, November 15th - kick off the week with participating business featuring their finest holiday decor, gift items, and enjoy a meal and a glass of wine at one of the many participating restaurants.

● Monday, November 16th, will bring private shopping opportunities with several participating merchants who are hoping that access to private shopping will enable people most vulnerable to the coronavirus the chance to shop more safely.

● Tuesday, November 17th: Treat Yourself Tuesday! - Stop by participating restaurants and treat yourself to Dessert & Wine

● Wednesday, November 18th: “Where’s Wanda?” Wine, Women & Shopping’s Wanda will be hidden in participating businesses - find her, scan the QR code and enter to win a $100 gift card.

● Thursday, November 19th: Late Night shopping - many businesses and restaurants will be open till 10 pm

● Friday, November 20th through Sunday, November 22 - enjoy the last days of the festivities - support our community of small, locally owned businesses.

And there is more……………………..

Register to win a $50 gift certificate to participating merchants and a gift basket of Chelsea goodness. Each business will have a QR code that will take you to the shopchelseamich website to sign up!!

Chelsea Comfort Inn offers a discounted room rate of $81.75/night during the month of November - guests can book online before 11/8/2020 at https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/VJ08P4.

Chelsea District Library - will be giving away 30 lovely cookbooks full of incredible recipes to compliment this year's Wine, Women, and Shopping event and to inspire holiday cooks! Each Participating Business will have a QR code to enter to win. https://chelseadistrictlibrary.org/

Charitable Partners - Mikey & Me and Faith In Action

Mikey & Me is a Dog Foster & Adoption organization. Along with the help of Happy Days Rescue, they pull homeless dogs from overcrowded shelters and finds them safe and happy forever homes. Founder Daniel DePew and his 30+ volunteers have placed 136 shelter dogs into safe and happy family homes throughout Michigan and beyond. Daniel needs your help to raise money for heating and maintain the kennels to provide homeless dogs care. Mikey & Me needs paper towels, laundry soap, long-lasting dog treats (no rawhide, please), blankets, canned dog food, and monetary donations. You can drop your donations at Bumbles Dry Goods 105 W. Middle Street. Learn more by visiting Mikey & Me’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Mikey-Me-746177958841402/

Faith In Action requests unexpired non-perishable food items - tuna, chunky soups, diced tomatoes, coffee, cocoa, canned fruit, jelly, mac & cheese, hamburger helper, as well as monetary donations. FIA’s mission is providing essential support to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty for those in the Dexter, Chelsea, and surrounding communities. A QR code and donation baskets are located at The Find, 118 S. Main Street. Learn more by visiting Faith In Action’s Website - https://www.faithinaction1.org/.

Lastly, note that hours vary by business. You can find each of the businesses at this link https://www.shopchelseamich.com/wine-women-shopping. And, during this holiday season, please be patient, kind, and support your local business and community.