Chelsea Rotary to Host Free Screening of Captivating Documentary "We Can be Heroes"

On November 9, at 7 pm, the Chelsea Rotary Club is hosting a must-see event in the Chelsea High School Auditorium around a free screening of the documentary We Can be Heroes (WCBH). WCBH is a captivating documentary that follows the life of Taylor "Machine Gun" Duerr, a world-class boxer from Detroit battling heroin addiction. This powerful film documents Taylor's journey as he prepares for the most important fight of his life - competing for the WBC Cruzer Weight title - while confronting personal demons of addiction. WCBH highlights the connection between addiction and boxing, showcasing strength, endurance, and the redemptive power of love in the darkest moments. I saw the documentary last year at the Michigan Theater, and it was a powerful, transformative experience. Here is a link to the film's trailer.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity after the screening to engage in a panel discussion with Mike Ramsdell, the film's director, and Taylor Duerr, the film's subject, along with local residents impacted by addiction and local addiction and mental health specialists.

This inclusive event welcomes the Chelsea community and individuals suffering from addiction and their friends and families. Valuable resources and information will be provided for those seeking help. By eliminating stigma around substance abuse discussions, the Chelsea Rotary Club empowers individuals to seek the assistance they need and deserve.

We Can Be Heroes celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and calls our community to support those struggling with addiction. Join us for this impactful event!

Reserve free tickets at: We Can Be Heroes Tickets, Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture of Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health

Gold Sponsor: Chelsea State Bank

Grants Provided by – 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, Rotary District 6380, & Gary Zenz