Chelsea Golf Season Ends at D3 Regional

The Chelsea girls' golf team saw its season come to an end at the D3 regional in Grosse Ile Monday October 9.

The Bulldogs finished seventh out of 11 teams at the regional that was won by Williamston with 357 by 25 strokes over second-place Pinckney with 382.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 426 for the day.

Maggie Baldwin led the Bulldogs with a round of 103, with Maya Vlik just one stroke back at 104.

Avery Olaveson was right behind with 105, Piper Diesing 114, and Libby Wacker 124.