Deer Hunters Can Donate Food and Enter for Prize Drawings

As Michigan’s firearm deer season draws near, and with bow season already underway, hunters can help hungry families in their community by donating a deer to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

For a third year, the DNR is cooperating with the organization and Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare to accept deer for donation to local food banks. Hunters in northeast Michigan will have a new opportunity to participate by donating at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning.

Hunters donating a legally taken deer at the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger truck at the Jay’s Clare location or Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning will have their name entered for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate from the store where they donated.

A donation truck will be at Jay’s – located at 8800 S. Clare Ave. in Clare – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16; Friday, Nov. 20; and Saturday, Nov. 21. Deer donated at Jay’s will be processed at Carson Village Market in Carson City.

Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, located at 229 W. 5th St. in Pinconning, will host a truck from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that helps connect donors, wild game processors and charities like food banks, pantries and shelters that offer critical food assistance.

The organization processed over 82,000 pounds of ground venison last year, providing more than 400,000 meals for families in need.

“Last year was great, but with the pandemic, the need for food donations is even greater. I would love to hit 100,000 pounds this year,” said Dean Hall, executive officer of Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

To learn more about the prize drawing, find a participating processor or make a monetary donation to support venison processing, visit

SportsmenAgainstHunger.org.

Hunters also can make a monetary donation when they buy a hunting license.

Questions? Contact Ray Rustem at 517-420-0005.